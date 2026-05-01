New Death Certificate Suggests Celeste Rivas May Have Been Pregnant

New details continue to emerge about the D4vd case from prosecutors and beyond, such as the alleged details of his Celeste Rivas relationship. Authorities accused him of murdering her after she threatened to ruin his career over their alleged romance, and the state's claims don't stop there.

According to ABC7 New York, an updated death certificate for Rivas states it's unclear if she was pregnant in the year before she passed away. Prosecutors alleged her texts with the singer contained references to sexual activity, pregnancy, and abortion, along with claiming there are explicit pictures "documenting and corroborating their sexual relationship."

This claim from prosecutors joins other alleged evidence against D4vd concerning Celeste Rivas. Prosecutors provided an alleged timeline of their relationship, claiming they met when she was 11 and he was 16. They also claimed to have evidence connecting the artist to the crime, such as positive DNA samples in his garage and purchase history of items related to allegedly dismembering and disposing the body.

As for the pregnancy rumors, it's unclear if prosecutors will use this in their arguments or if D4vd's team will push back on this. There are a lot of allegations and alleged pieces of evidence to go through, and the case is growing more complex.

When Did D4vd Meet Celeste Rivas?

The singer is expected to return to court later this month in Los Angeles for a preliminary hearing on May 26, where prosecutors will reportedly present more evidence and witnesses. D4vd pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include first-degree murder, lewd sexual acts with someone under 14 years old, and mutilating human remains. Prosecutors also alleged they found over 40 terabytes of child sex abuse material on his devices.