Actress Who Played D4vd's Girlfriend In Music Video Calls Him A "Monster"

The murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is inching closer to answers, as authorities recently arrested D4vd in connection to the crime. For those unaware, the teenager's body was found in his Tesla last year, and more allegations and narratives continue to emerge. This time, it's from Cassidy Clarke, an actress who played the singer's girlfriend in the "Here With Me" music video from 2022.

She uploaded a TikTok video on Thursday (April 23) speaking out about her alleged experience on set. In the caption, Clarke said she doesn't associate with D4vd and demanded justice for Rivas Hernandez.

As for the video, she claimed she met his family, who was at the 12-hour shoot due to him being a minor at the time. The artist was 17. Cassidy was 18. She specifically brought up meeting his younger sister, "who is probably now around the same age as Celeste would be."

Also, Clarke said she and the artist followed each other on Instagram, but didn't get along well during the shoot. Then, she said she's making these claims in the first place because many folks online asked if she knows anything about the D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez case or has anything to do with it.

Where Is D4vd Right Now?

"I do not associate with D4vd by any means," Cassidy Clarke remarked. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."