Concert Footage Shows D4vd Allegedly Crying Days After Celeste Rivas' Death

D4vd might be remembered more for allegations that he murdered teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez than for his music. But many fans have been connecting both narratives in the aftermath of his arrest. A concert clip allegedly from April of 2025 surfaced that shows him crying during a performance of a track just days after allegedly murdering Celeste.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the clip is of the singer performing his track "Afterlife." The emotional moment, per an account from an IG fan page, happened at his album release party on April 28. Rivas' date of death was reportedly listed as around April 23, 2025. Her body was found in September later that year, and authorities arrested the Queens native earlier this month.

Speaking of musical developments, some of D4vd's previous collaborators recently reacted to his arrest. Specifically, it was through pulling their collaborations from streaming services. These collaborators include Kali Uchis, Holly Humberstone, Laufey, and others.

Who Is Cassidy Clarke?

This resurfaced concert footage follows scrutiny of D4vd's old music videos, specifically from a collaborator. Cassidy Clarke, an actress who played his girlfriend in the "Here With Me" visual, recently spoke out on TikTok and disavowed any connection to him.

"I do not associate with D4vd by any means," she expressed. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."