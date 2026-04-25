Concert Footage Shows D4vd Allegedly Crying Days After Celeste Rivas' Death

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Concert Footage D4vd Crying Days After Celeste Rivas Death
TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 25: American Recording Artist d4vd attends the photocall for Crunchyroll Amine Awards 2025 Red Carpet at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa on May 25, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)
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D4vd is currently under arrest after prosecutors accused him of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd might be remembered more for allegations that he murdered teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez than for his music. But many fans have been connecting both narratives in the aftermath of his arrest. A concert clip allegedly from April of 2025 surfaced that shows him crying during a performance of a track just days after allegedly murdering Celeste.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the clip is of the singer performing his track "Afterlife." The emotional moment, per an account from an IG fan page, happened at his album release party on April 28. Rivas' date of death was reportedly listed as around April 23, 2025. Her body was found in September later that year, and authorities arrested the Queens native earlier this month.

Speaking of musical developments, some of D4vd's previous collaborators recently reacted to his arrest. Specifically, it was through pulling their collaborations from streaming services. These collaborators include Kali Uchis, Holly Humberstone, Laufey, and others.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

Who Is Cassidy Clarke?

This resurfaced concert footage follows scrutiny of D4vd's old music videos, specifically from a collaborator. Cassidy Clarke, an actress who played his girlfriend in the "Here With Me" visual, recently spoke out on TikTok and disavowed any connection to him.

"I do not associate with D4vd by any means," she expressed. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."

We will see how fans continue to discuss this case on the Internet while it develops in court. The artist pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge against him. On the other hand, prosecutors alleged they found child pornography on his phone and provided their alleged details about the alleged murder. Outside of court, every clip is causing conversation.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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