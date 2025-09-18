Kali Uchis Pulls D4vd Collab After Missing Teen Is Found In His Car

D4vd's been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Earlier this month, human remains were found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to him. This week, officials were able to identify the deceased as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. She reportedly went missing in Lake Elsinore in 2024, and her cause of death has not yet been determined.

D4vd has not been arrested or charged in connection with Rivas' death, but this latest update in the case has raised a lot of questions about the nature of his alleged relationship with the teen.

Some of his former collaborators have even opted to cut ties with him as the investigation continues, including Kali Uchis. She confirmed that her song with D4vd, "Crashing," will be taken down in an Instagram comment posted yesterday (September 17).

"Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news," she wrote when someone pointed out her connection to D4vd, per Pop Crave. In another comment, she said, "its ok bb people like her are why women always get blamed for the things men do lol, the internalized misogyny of this world I suppose."

D4vd is currently on his "WITHERED" world tour, which was going on as planned until recently. "D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," a rep for the performer stated previously. Yesterday, he canceled his tour stop in Seattle. He's scheduled to perform in San Francisco tomorrow, though it remains unclear if the show will go on.

Rivas had a tattoo reading "Shhh" on her right index finger, which allegedly, the "Romantic Homicide" performer also has. Since Rivas was identified, social media users have also dug up old screenshots from Discord chat rooms, in which fans are seen talking about D4vd allegedly dating her. He is 20 years old.