This month, a corpse was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. “The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle,” a statement from the medical examiner’s office reads. “She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

Reportedly, Rivas went missing in Lake Elsinore last year. The ordeal has prompted D4vd to cancel the remainder of the U.S. leg of his "WITHERED" world tour. It's also raised quite a few questions about the nature of his alleged relationship with Rivas.

Reportedly, she had a "Shhh" tattoo on her right index finger, which D4vd also has. A leaked song dating back to 2023 even resurfaced online this week, in which he mentions someone by the name of Celeste multiple times.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / I smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress."

This isn't the only one of D4vd's songs gaining more attention amid the investigation, however. His 2022 track "Romantic Homicide" has also been racking up streams since Rivas' body was discovered. According to Pop Base, it's moved up 102 spots on the Global Spotify chart and now sits at No. 42. It's also reportedly moved up 63 spots on the U.S. Spotify chart and sits at No. 13.

D4vd has not publicly commented on any of this at the time of writing. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his rep said in a statement released before his tour cancellation.