D4vd’s “Romantic Homicide” Climbs Charts After Missing Teen Is Found In His Tesla

BY Caroline Fisher 862 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D4vd "Romantic Homicide" Charts Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing last year, was found in an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd this month.

This month, a corpse was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. “The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle,” a statement from the medical examiner’s office reads. “She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

Reportedly, Rivas went missing in Lake Elsinore last year. The ordeal has prompted D4vd to cancel the remainder of the U.S. leg of his "WITHERED" world tour. It's also raised quite a few questions about the nature of his alleged relationship with Rivas.

Reportedly, she had a "Shhh" tattoo on her right index finger, which D4vd also has. A leaked song dating back to 2023 even resurfaced online this week, in which he mentions someone by the name of Celeste multiple times.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / I smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress."

Read More: d4vd's Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Canceled Amid Homicide Investigation

D4vd Update

This isn't the only one of D4vd's songs gaining more attention amid the investigation, however. His 2022 track "Romantic Homicide" has also been racking up streams since Rivas' body was discovered. According to Pop Base, it's moved up 102 spots on the Global Spotify chart and now sits at No. 42. It's also reportedly moved up 63 spots on the U.S. Spotify chart and sits at No. 13.

D4vd has not publicly commented on any of this at the time of writing. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his rep said in a statement released before his tour cancellation.

Earlier this week, police were spotted allegedly leaving his home with his computer and evidence bags, though he's not been charged in Rivas' death.

Read More: D4vd's Label Drops All Promotion Of His Music As Police Investigation Continues

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival Music D4vd's Label Drops All Promotion Of His Music As Police Investigation Continues 679
Kali Uchis Pulls D4vd Collab Music News Music Kali Uchis Pulls D4vd Collab After Missing Teen Is Found In His Car 692
Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Music News Music Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Amid Mystery Corpse Investigation 1104
Netflix Arcane LA Premiere Music D4vd Allegedly Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Found In His Tesla 7.4K
Comments 0