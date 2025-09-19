d4vd's Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Canceled Amid Homicide Investigation

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) D4vd attends the Juun.J Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
d4vd was also reportedly set to appear at a Grammy Museum event next week, but it seems like that's also off the table.

While d4vd continued to perform in the wake of the discovery of a dead body in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla under his name, it seems like many of his career aspects are shutting down, at least temporarily. According to TMZ, his team canceled the two remaining shows on his United States tour, those being Friday night (September 19) in San Francisco and Saturday night (September 20) in Los Angeles. This follows a canceled Seattle show earlier this week.

Reportedly, the team made the decision yesterday (Thursday, September 18). However, the singer still has international dates on his schedule for October and November at press time. We will see if that changes in the future. After all, the investigation into this deceased 15-year-old girl with alleged connections to d4vd could prevent him from leaving the country.

Celeste Rivas had been missing for over a year when authorities discovered her body. Her mother reportedly claimed to TMZ that she was in a relationship with someone named David, and various pieces of alleged evidence online have further connected the two. However, take all of those interpretations with a massive grain of salt.

d4vd House Search
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Elsewhere, d4vd's career hiccups amid this investigation also include a cessation of promotion from his label and dropping out of a Grammy Museum event next Wednesday (September 24). In addition, he also canceled or at least delayed the deluxe release of the WITHERED album.

As for the investigation itself, police and law enforcement authorities involved in the case still haven't come to a strong conclusion. They recently searched d4vd's alleged Hollywood Hills home, which was near where authorities first impounded the abandoned Tesla in question. He reportedly continues to cooperate with investigators in this whole process, and we will see if this situation clears up sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, retracted collaborations, resurfaced tweets, old song leaks, and many more details might be making mountains out of molehills. But that is all for investigators, law enforcement, and legal teams to decide. With all this in mind, it seems like the career is taking a big pause. It's been a very harrowing, horrifying, shocking, and gruesome tale to witness.

