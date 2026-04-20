D4vd Faces Death Penalty After Being Charged With Murder And Sex With A Minor

For months now, singer D4vd has been under investigation following the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. At the time of her death, Rivas was just 14 years old. This brought about numerous questions concerning her relationship to D4vd. Based on various alleged videos from social media, it appeared as though their relationship was a romantic one, which led to increased scrutiny for the artist.

Since that time, many have been waiting to see how this case would play out. Many felt as though an arrest was an inevitability. Just last week, D4vd was officially arrested, although it took until today for charges to be officially filed.

According to TMZ, D4vd has been charged with murder and first-degree murder with special circumstances. This specific charge means D4vd could wind up getting the death penalty if he is officially convicted. There were additional charges tacked onto the case, including mutilating a body and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

D4vd Officially Charged

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The District Attorney believes D4vd allegedly killed Celeste Rivas back on April 23rd of last year. They also believe that he allegedly killed her for financial reasons. The D.A. believes their relationship is a likely motive for the alleged murder.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that Celeste Rivas' death was a homicide. However, they have yet to announce what the official cause of death was. The investigators in the case are fighting to make sure that all of the correct medical records are eventually made public.

The police chief for the LAPD claims that there is forensic evidence that ties the singer to the alleged murder. Of course, the prosecution will look to make its case at trial, if it gets there. This remains a very sensitive case, and many are looking for answers.