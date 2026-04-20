D4vd Faces Death Penalty After Being Charged With Murder And Sex With A Minor

BY Alexander Cole
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2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
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D4vd has officially been hit with some extremely serious charges following an investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas.

For months now, singer D4vd has been under investigation following the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. At the time of her death, Rivas was just 14 years old. This brought about numerous questions concerning her relationship to D4vd. Based on various alleged videos from social media, it appeared as though their relationship was a romantic one, which led to increased scrutiny for the artist.

Since that time, many have been waiting to see how this case would play out. Many felt as though an arrest was an inevitability. Just last week, D4vd was officially arrested, although it took until today for charges to be officially filed.

According to TMZ, D4vd has been charged with murder and first-degree murder with special circumstances. This specific charge means D4vd could wind up getting the death penalty if he is officially convicted. There were additional charges tacked onto the case, including mutilating a body and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

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D4vd Officially Charged
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The District Attorney believes D4vd allegedly killed Celeste Rivas back on April 23rd of last year. They also believe that he allegedly killed her for financial reasons. The D.A. believes their relationship is a likely motive for the alleged murder.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that Celeste Rivas' death was a homicide. However, they have yet to announce what the official cause of death was. The investigators in the case are fighting to make sure that all of the correct medical records are eventually made public.

The police chief for the LAPD claims that there is forensic evidence that ties the singer to the alleged murder. Of course, the prosecution will look to make its case at trial, if it gets there. This remains a very sensitive case, and many are looking for answers.

This is a trial that we will certainly be paying close attention to as it plays out. These charges were seven months in the making, and there is still a lot that is unknown.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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