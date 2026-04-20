D4vd's Mugshot Revealed After His Arrest In Celeste Rivas Case

BY Cole Blake
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2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)
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Police originally discovered the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla, seven months ago.

Authorities have released a booking photo of D4vd following his arrest in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The picture, which shows him wearing a black hoodie, was provided to the media on Monday ahead of a press conference to discuss the case. It's been circulating on social media as a result.

Police originally arrested D4vd on Thursday afternoon, over 7 months after they discovered Rivas' decomposing body in the trunk of his Tesla. The singer was on tour at the time, but canceled his remaining concerts soon afterward. Rivas previously went missing in 2024 after running away from home. Further details have largely remained under wraps in the time since the investigation began.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman discussed the charge of first-degree murder at Monday's conference, as caught by Variety. He explained that they would finally release a coroner’s report to the public soon. “There is physical evidence and there is forensic and digital evidence that we intend to present in court to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," he claimed. Further discussing the case, he alleged that D4vd was engaging in a sexual relationship with Rivas, who was just 14 at the time of her death.

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Celeste Rivas Investigation

As for what took authorities so long to update the public on the investigation, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said they focused on getting justice for Rivas and her family. “My duty is not to fuel speculation,” he said. “It’s to deliver justice, and that requires patience and discipline on everybody’s part. This investigation was driven by a single purpose — to secure justice for Celeste Rivas and for those who loved her.”

Due to “special circumstances” surrounding the case, D4vd will be eligible for either the death penalty or a life sentence without parole. The circumstances include the “lying in wait” nature of the alleged killing, the murder-for-financial-gain context, and the fact that Rivas is considered a witness to a lewd acts charge related to their alleged sexual relationship.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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