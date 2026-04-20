D4vd's Mugshot Revealed After His Arrest In Celeste Rivas Case

Authorities have released a booking photo of D4vd following his arrest in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The picture, which shows him wearing a black hoodie, was provided to the media on Monday ahead of a press conference to discuss the case. It's been circulating on social media as a result.

Police originally arrested D4vd on Thursday afternoon, over 7 months after they discovered Rivas' decomposing body in the trunk of his Tesla. The singer was on tour at the time, but canceled his remaining concerts soon afterward. Rivas previously went missing in 2024 after running away from home. Further details have largely remained under wraps in the time since the investigation began.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman discussed the charge of first-degree murder at Monday's conference, as caught by Variety. He explained that they would finally release a coroner’s report to the public soon. “There is physical evidence and there is forensic and digital evidence that we intend to present in court to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," he claimed. Further discussing the case, he alleged that D4vd was engaging in a sexual relationship with Rivas, who was just 14 at the time of her death.

Celeste Rivas Investigation

As for what took authorities so long to update the public on the investigation, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said they focused on getting justice for Rivas and her family. “My duty is not to fuel speculation,” he said. “It’s to deliver justice, and that requires patience and discipline on everybody’s part. This investigation was driven by a single purpose — to secure justice for Celeste Rivas and for those who loved her.”