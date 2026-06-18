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D4vd case
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Key Hearing In D4vd Case Delayed As Prosecution Looks To Make Its Case
D4vd was supposed to have an important hearing later this month, but it has since been postponed by the judge.
By
Alexander Cole
June 18, 2026