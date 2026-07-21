D4vd Makes Special Request Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing

D4vd will be in court today for his preliminary hearing in the death of Celeste Rivas, and he has one request for the court.

It is a compelling argument, although it is ultimately up to Judge Olmedo. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge is not in an enviable position, especially when you consider how this trial is already considered to be a public spectacle of sorts.

The artist does not want to be cuffed during his court hearing. During his recent appearances in court, he has been put in cuffs. However, D4vd and his legal team claim he has been on his best behavior and deserves to be uncuffed for his preliminary hearing.

At this time, a trial has yet to be confirmed. That is what the preliminary hearing is for. If the prosecution does its job, then the trial will be authorized. So far, the prosecution claims to have text messages and various phone logs that allegedly pin the murder on D4vd. Furthermore, they claim to have a motive. They allege Rivas was going to expose their alleged underage relationship, which prompted D4vd to allegedly retaliate.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!