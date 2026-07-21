D4vd Makes Special Request Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing

D4vd is headed to court today for a preliminary hearing into the death of Celeste Rivas. The artist has been charged with first-degree murder, and the prosecution must now present evidence to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo.
At this time, a trial has yet to be confirmed. That is what the preliminary hearing is for. If the prosecution does its job, then the trial will be authorized. So far, the prosecution claims to have text messages and various phone logs that allegedly pin the murder on D4vd. Furthermore, they claim to have a motive. They allege Rivas was going to expose their alleged underage relationship, which prompted D4vd to allegedly retaliate.
Going into the hearing, D4vd has one very specific request for the court, according to TMZ.
D4vd Preliminary Hearing Starts Today
The artist does not want to be cuffed during his court hearing. During his recent appearances in court, he has been put in cuffs. However, D4vd and his legal team claim he has been on his best behavior and deserves to be uncuffed for his preliminary hearing.
It is a compelling argument, although it is ultimately up to Judge Olmedo. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge is not in an enviable position, especially when you consider how this trial is already considered to be a public spectacle of sorts.
D4vd has pleaded not guilty to his charges. He has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process. The case remains ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.
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