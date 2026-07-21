Charlaine F. Olmedo

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Music
D4vd Makes Special Request Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing
D4vd will be in court today for his preliminary hearing in the death of Celeste Rivas, and he has one request for the court.
By
Alexander Cole
July 21, 2026