D4vd Murder Case Gets Delayed As Singer Appears Relaxed In Court

BY Alexander Cole
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)
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D4vd is currently facing some serious charges, and after arriving in court on Tuesday, it has become clear that delays are coming.

D4vd's current predicament is one that has garnered lots of attention. For those unfamiliar, the artist was recently arrested in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas. The story broke months ago, as Rivas' decaying body was found in the singer's Tesla. This sparked a months-long investigation, which eventually resulted in an arrest.

According to reports, D4vd is now facing charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. These charges could bring about the death penalty if he is convicted.

Overall, it is a complicated case, especially when you consider the timeline of events. An autopsy and cause of death were difficult to determine, especially considering the state of Rivas' body. However, they believe she was killed with two stab wounds back in April of 2025. So far, D4vd has denied the allegations and has also pleaded not guilty.

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D4vd Back In Court In June

Per TMZ, D4vd was back in court on Tuesday, May 12, and he was looking relaxed during his appearance. He only had to speak a couple of times and appeared to maintain a nonchalant demeanor.

Additionally, it was revealed that the murder case has been delayed. An evidentiary hearing is now set to take place on June 29. The 21-year-old singer will also be back in court on June 17 for a status hearing.

This is a case that is going to be at the top of everyone's minds for a long time. The details are grim and gruesome, with many former D4vd fans showcasing their anger at the artist.

Overall, this remains a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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