D4vd Murder Case Gets Delayed As Singer Appears Relaxed In Court

D4vd's current predicament is one that has garnered lots of attention. For those unfamiliar, the artist was recently arrested in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas. The story broke months ago, as Rivas' decaying body was found in the singer's Tesla. This sparked a months-long investigation, which eventually resulted in an arrest.

According to reports, D4vd is now facing charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. These charges could bring about the death penalty if he is convicted.

Overall, it is a complicated case, especially when you consider the timeline of events. An autopsy and cause of death were difficult to determine, especially considering the state of Rivas' body. However, they believe she was killed with two stab wounds back in April of 2025. So far, D4vd has denied the allegations and has also pleaded not guilty.

D4vd Back In Court In June

Per TMZ, D4vd was back in court on Tuesday, May 12, and he was looking relaxed during his appearance. He only had to speak a couple of times and appeared to maintain a nonchalant demeanor.

Additionally, it was revealed that the murder case has been delayed. An evidentiary hearing is now set to take place on June 29. The 21-year-old singer will also be back in court on June 17 for a status hearing.

This is a case that is going to be at the top of everyone's minds for a long time. The details are grim and gruesome, with many former D4vd fans showcasing their anger at the artist.

Overall, this remains a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.