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D4vd murder case
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D4vd Murder Case Gets Delayed As Singer Appears Relaxed In Court
D4vd is currently facing some serious charges, and after arriving in court on Tuesday, it has become clear that delays are coming.
By
Alexander Cole
May 13, 2026