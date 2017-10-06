capital murder
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Wants More Cash For Private InvestigatorDedrick Williams is demanding more money as he is in need of a private investigator.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMeek Mill Calls Execution Of Nathaniel Woods A "Lynching"Meek Mill compared the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was sentenced to death for the murder of three police officers in 2004, to a "lynching."By Lynn S.
- CrimeNathaniel Woods Executed In Alabama Despite ProtestsNathaniel Woods has been executed in Alabama for the murder of three police officers in 2004, despite pleas of his innocence from activists and his co-defendant.By Lynn S.
- RandomTwo Suspects Charged With Capital Murder After 3-Year-Old Kamille McKinney's Body FoundCelebrities shared her information hoping that she'd be found alive.By Erika Marie
- RandomMan Arrested After Rapping About Killing His GF Who's Been Missing Since JulyThe evidence against him is stacked pretty high.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTay-K Prosecutors Want Him To Stand Trial As An Adult In Capital Murder CaseTay-K's legal issues haven't ended.By Aron A.
- MusicFamily Of YNW Melly's Murder Victim Give "100% Support" For Death PenaltyThings are not looking good for Melly.By Aida C.
- MusicTay-K Faces Second Murder Charge, New Details EmergeTay-K is a suspect in another fatal shooting that occurred at a San Antonio Chick-Fil-A.By Aron A.