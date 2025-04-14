Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Acquitted On Capital Murder Charge

After a short trial, Taymor McIntyre, otherwise known as Tay-K, has been found guilty of the murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar. However, the artist has been acquitted on the capital murder charge. Had he been found guilty on this specific charge, he could have been made privy to the death penalty. However, his conviction will now lead to a prison sentence between five and 99 years. Tay-K had been waiting for this trial since 2017, which is when he was first arrested.

If you remember, the artist went viral with the song "The Race." Ironically enough, the song was released on the same day that he was picked up by authorities. However, prior to this moment, he had been on the run for three months. He was wanted in connection with Saldivar's murder. At the time, he was being accused of killing the photographer and stealing his equipment. Tay-K's defense claimed that there wasn't enough evidence to convict him on such claims. Clearly, the jury felt otherwise.

Tay-K Murder Trial

Throughout the trial, Tay-K's defense was ultimately hurt by witness testimony. One of the people who testified just so happens to be his ex-girlfriend, and from that point forward, things were not looking good for him. Of course, being acquitted of capital murder is a huge win for the artist. Moreover, he was a minor when the crime was committed. As a result, there is a real chance the judge is lenient with him when it comes to the sentencing.

Regardless, the expectation is that he will receive life in prison, which brings this saga to an end. Although for the family of Saldivar, we're sure this is just yet another reminder of the death of a loved one. Sentencing will take place later on, and we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on that. We hope the Saldivar family is able to find peace during this very difficult time. We cannot imagine the feelings this trial brought up.