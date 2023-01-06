tay-k
- MusicTay-K & Attorney Decline Plea Deal For Second Murder Case From 2017, Trial Date To Be Revealed Next MonthTay-K remained dead silent during the call.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTay-K Shares Heartfelt Letter From Prison On InstagramThe Texas rapper reflected on his journey, growth, and inspiring others to lead better lives and manifest positive artistic paths.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWhy is Tay-K Serving 55 years To Life in Prison?Tay-K is currently locked up, and as he faces another murder charge, we're taking a look at his legal woes.By Josh Megson
- CrimeTay-K Says He "Feels Like A Hamster" In PrisonTay-K says he's being treated "like a ferret" in prison. By Aron A.
- GramTay-K Says He Wants A "Second Chance At Adulthood" Following 55-Year Sentence"I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he tweeted. By Aron A.