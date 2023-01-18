Tay-K sent out several tweets regarding his alleged treatment behind bars.

The “Hard” rapper shared a series of tweets on Tuesday night where he described poor treatment in prison in brief. “I’m at war within,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“I feel like a hamster in here,” he continued. “they’re literally treating me like a ferret in here rn.”

Tay-K has been particularly active on Twitter in the past few months. He shared some bars while also updating fans on his well-being and his thoughts. At the beginning of January, he said that he wanted “1 chance at adulthood.”

He further explained that race played a significant role in the judge’s decision to try him as an adult. “I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16,” he wrote.

At this time, he said that he wouldn’t have faced such a severe sentence. Instead, he likely would’ve faced a lesser punishment of having to complete a rehabilitation program.

“They woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood,” he continued.

Afterward, he pointed out that his co-defendant, a white girl of the same age, didn’t face any time.

“she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn,” he added.

Following the trial, a judge sentenced Tay-K to nearly 100 years in prison. A jury found the rapper guilty of his role in Ethan Walker’s murder. Police identified Walker as the victim of a home invasion. A judge later ordered Tay-K to serve 55 years for the murder. Additionally, the court ordered another 30 years for aggravated robbery; and 13 years for two additional counts of aggravated robbery.

We will keep you posted on any more developments related to Tay-K’s case.