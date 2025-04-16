Tay-K's Sister Claims That He Was Severely Beaten While Being Tied To An Ironing Board

On Monday, April 14, now 24-year-old rapper Tay-K was found guilty of murdering photographer Anthony Saldivar back in 2017. Luckily, but also not so luckily, Taymor McIntyre avoided the deadly capital murder charge which could have led to the death penalty. That would have removed any possibility of him receiving parole. But since it's simply a murder charge, "The Race" artist has a slim chance of eventually returning to society. Perhaps, Tay-K being a minor at the time of the crime helped him receive a slightly more lenient result. However, there was still a great chance of him being behind bars for decades upon decades.

Because of that, the sister of Tay-K, Kayla Beverly took the stand on April 15 at the Bexar County Court to try and lessen the blow. During her testimony, the 26-year-old recounted their horrific childhood and how growing up came with a lot of change and abuse. Beverly claimed that at the ages of seven and five (Tay-K) were put into foster care after Child Protective Services took them away from their mother. After some time in an orphanage, they eventually would find a home with a family in Las Vegas.

Tay-K Prison Sentence

However, according to Beverly, things went right back to being rough, to say the least. She says they went back to living in Texas with their father and he was extremely violent physically speaking. For example, she and Tay-K were allegedly beaten down with 2x4 pieces of lumber while being tied down to an ironing board. Beverly highlighted that this type of punishment was also highly unnecessary.