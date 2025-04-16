Tay-K's Sister Claims That He Was Severely Beaten While Being Tied To An Ironing Board

Tay-K Image
Prior to Tay-K's life sentence, his older sister did her best to try and lessen the blow by recounting their saddening childhood.

On Monday, April 14, now 24-year-old rapper Tay-K was found guilty of murdering photographer Anthony Saldivar back in 2017. Luckily, but also not so luckily, Taymor McIntyre avoided the deadly capital murder charge which could have led to the death penalty. That would have removed any possibility of him receiving parole. But since it's simply a murder charge, "The Race" artist has a slim chance of eventually returning to society. Perhaps, Tay-K being a minor at the time of the crime helped him receive a slightly more lenient result. However, there was still a great chance of him being behind bars for decades upon decades.

Because of that, the sister of Tay-K, Kayla Beverly took the stand on April 15 at the Bexar County Court to try and lessen the blow. During her testimony, the 26-year-old recounted their horrific childhood and how growing up came with a lot of change and abuse. Beverly claimed that at the ages of seven and five (Tay-K) were put into foster care after Child Protective Services took them away from their mother. After some time in an orphanage, they eventually would find a home with a family in Las Vegas.

Tay-K Prison Sentence

However, according to Beverly, things went right back to being rough, to say the least. She says they went back to living in Texas with their father and he was extremely violent physically speaking. For example, she and Tay-K were allegedly beaten down with 2x4 pieces of lumber while being tied down to an ironing board. Beverly highlighted that this type of punishment was also highly unnecessary.

"His punishments were too big, like if we got bad grades then we would be punished. The whoopings got worse and worser. And then now it's not a belt, now it's a 2x4," she said. "We get a certain number of hits. We get hit and then we have to lay there, and we can't get up. There was times when, Taymor was younger than me and he would cry. And just maybe they would think he was overdramatic, so they would tie him down to an ironing board, strap him down. Stuff like that." Unfortunately, these alleged heartbreaking accounts were not enough to convince Judge Stephanie Boyd of lowering the sentence. Earlier today, Tay-K was handed down 80 years.

