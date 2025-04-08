Tay-K's Ex-Girlfriend Gives Harrowing Testimony During Rapper's Murder Trial

Tay-K's ex-girlfriend, Joanna Reyes, testified during his murder trial on Monday in San Antonio. The move comes after she was accused of being the driver of a car that fled the scene of the fatal shooting of Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017. While on the stand, she explained that the rapper asked for her help finding a photographer for a photoshoot and she suggested Saldivar, who she knew through Instagram.

She testified that after she picked up Tay-K, Jalen Bell, and Jeremiah Rodriguez, as well as Anthony Saldivar, the photographer asked to reschedule and be dropped off at North Star Mall. At a stoplight, Reyes alleges Tay-K demanded Saldivar's backpack, but the man refused. In turn, the group allegedly began hitting him. “Taymore took out his gun and pointed it at Mark and asked for his bag,” Reyes said. “Mark refused to give him the bag, and so they all started hitting him. Taymore was hitting him with the gun." They eventually pushed him out of the car before Tay-K allegedly got out and shot him. “He opened the door and leaned out on one leg,” Reyes continued through tears. “He shot him.”

Tay-K's "The Race"

Joanna Reyes agreed to testify in Tay-K's second murder trial as part of a plea deal after authorities initially charged her with capital murder. Despite agreeing to tell her side of the story in court, she still faces 10 years of probation for the lesser charge of tampering with evidence. The defense has questioned Reyes' credibility, arguing the plea deal gives her a motive to testify against Tay-K. As for Tay-K, he's already behind bars, currently serving a 55-year prison sentence in connection with the killing of Ethan Walker in 2016. Authorities allege Tay committed the murder of Anthony Saldivar while on the run from police in connection to the other slaying. While he's ineligible for the death penalty as he was a minor at the time of the crime, Tay could face life-in-prison in convicted in the latest case.