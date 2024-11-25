Tay-K Gets A New Trial Date As He Faces The Possibility Of Life In Prison

Tay-K will be facing trial next year.

Tay-K's second murder trial will be hitting the courtroom in February of next year as he faces life in prison for a 2017 murder case in San Antonio. The trial comes as he already remains behind bars as part of a 55-year sentence for his role in a murder in 2016 in Mansfield, Texas. KSAT.com reports that a jury pool of 200 people will be called on February 7 with testimony scheduled to begin on February 10.

The rapper's attorney has expressed his concerns about jurors having a bias against Tay-K due to his viral music video for "The Race." In the piece, he poses in front of his own wanted poster. “The nature of the case involved a music video, and that music video is very famous and well-known,” the attorney said. “We may need more than the average jury pool because people are familiar and may have formed an opinion.”

Tay-K Appears In Court

The latest update comes after Tay-K went viral on social media. Images of him from a recent court appearance circulated online. He rocks glasses in the pictures, which sparked numerous jokes. "N***a looks like them inmates come to him for bites of wisdom at the yard," one user on X (former Twitter) remarked. Another joked: "My boy look like he hard to beat at chess." Others expressed concerns about the apparent scar on the back of his neck. "The scar along the back of his neck. A attempt has been made on his life," one user wrote. "Pay attention!!!!!"

Tay-K is now 24 years old, having been originally arrested in June 2017 at the age of just 17. He dropped "The Race" on the same day authorities apprehended him following several months on the run. The song peaked at number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tay-K's second murder trial on HotNewHipHop.

