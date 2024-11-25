Tay-K Gets A New Trial Date As He Faces The Possibility Of Life In Prison

Tay-K will be facing trial next year.

Tay-K's second murder trial will be hitting the courtroom in February of next year as he faces life in prison for a 2017 murder case in San Antonio. The trial comes as he already remains behind bars as part of a 55-year sentence for his role in a murder in 2016 in Mansfield, Texas. KSAT.com reports that a jury pool of 200 people will be called on February 7 with testimony scheduled to begin on February 10.

The rapper's attorney has expressed his concerns about jurors having a bias against Tay-K due to his viral music video for "The Race." In the piece, he poses in front of his own wanted poster. “The nature of the case involved a music video, and that music video is very famous and well-known,” the attorney said. “We may need more than the average jury pool because people are familiar and may have formed an opinion.”

Tay-K Appears In Court

The latest update comes after Tay-K went viral on social media. Images of him from a recent court appearance circulated online. He rocks glasses in the pictures, which sparked numerous jokes. "N***a looks like them inmates come to him for bites of wisdom at the yard," one user on X (former Twitter) remarked. Another joked: "My boy look like he hard to beat at chess." Others expressed concerns about the apparent scar on the back of his neck. "The scar along the back of his neck. A attempt has been made on his life," one user wrote. "Pay attention!!!!!"