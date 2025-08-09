Tay-K’s Release Date Surfaced On Social Media & Goes Viral

The case of rapper Tay-K has taken a startling turn, sending ripples through the hip-hop world.

Updated records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice now list his projected release date as August 8, 2099—a timeline that, if correct, would keep the 24-year-old incarcerated for another 74 years. For many, the date feels less like a legal formality and more like a milestone, marking his return to society far beyond the lives of most who know his name.

Born Taymor Travon McIntyre, Tay-K became a household name in 2017 with the explosive success of “The Race.” The track’s notoriety stemmed not only from its infectious hook and the fact that it was recorded while actively evading police.

Its viral spread turned him into both a cultural sensation. It also transformed him into a symbol of controversy. He embodied the tension between street mythos and the stark consequences of violence.

His legal troubles began with a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield, Texas, that left 21-year-old Ethan Walker dead. In 2019, Tay-K was convicted of murder in that case and sentenced to 55 years in prison. His record deepened in April 2025, when he was found guilty of killing 23-year-old Mark Saldivar during a botched carjacking while on the run.

That verdict carried an additional 80-year sentence. The terms run concurrently. The cumulative weight of those punishments all but erases any realistic hope of parole in his lifetime.

Tay-K 2099

The newly listed 2099 release date has ignited a wave of reaction across social media platforms. Fans have voiced disbelief, anger, and resignation, while others speculate about the possibility of an administrative error. Memes and sharp commentary mix with reflective posts lamenting what many consider wasted talent.

Tay-K’s trajectory—from teenage breakout artist to inmate facing a near-century of confinement—remains one of hip-hop’s most dramatic cautionary tales. “The Race” still resonates with a generation that remembers its summer-long dominance, but his career now exists in suspended animation.