Tay-K says he needs “1 chance at adulthood” after he was handed a 55-year sentence in 2019.

The rapper took to Twitter where he pushed back against the 55-year sentence. At the time of the crime, Tay-K was 16-years-old but the severity of the charges led prosecutors to try him as an adult.

“I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he wrote.

However, he argued that the punishment wouldn’t have been as severe if he were white.

“I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16….they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood,” he said.

He pointed out that his co-defendant, a white girl of the same age, basically got off with a slap on the wrist comparatively.

“One of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn’t certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults,” he wrote. “pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn.”

A jury found Tay-K guilty for his alleged involvement in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion. The rapper received 55 years for murder. Additionally, he received another 30 for aggravated robbery, and two 13-year sentences for another two counts of aggravated robbery.

However, during this time that he was fighting that case, he saw his most success as a rapper. After cutting off his ankle monitor while on house arrest, he went on the run and released “The Race.” The song reached #44 on the Billboard Hot 100. Afterward, a remix dropped with additional verses from 21 Savage and Young Nudy.