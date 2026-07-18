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D4vd Allegedly Had Fake Proof Of Celeste Rivas' Age When Confronted
D4vd's former friend Aysia Collins uploaded a video to social media claiming she confronted the singer about Celeste Rivas' age.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 18, 2026