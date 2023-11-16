Cardi B On Will Smith Sex Life Rumors: “I Don’t Like What People Be Doing To Him”

Will Smith just can't catch a break, it seems, as there's even more gossip, drama, and dirt being thrown on his name. Moreover, for those unaware, his former assistant Brother Bilaal claimed that he saw him having intercourse with Duane Martin. That accusation inspired a lot of backlash online, mostly against the scandalous claim and attempt to clout-chase off of the actor's name. Many celebrities understand that this hearsay can be very damaging and tough to deal with. For example, Cardi B recently took to social media to speak on this issue.

"I feel like I got fooled a couple of weeks ago," she began. Many interpreted this as a diss towards rival Tasha K, as her interview with Brother Bilaal is what contained this claim about Will Smith and shortly follows the blogger seemingly making amends with Cardi B. "Some people just never, never, never change. I don't like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic, and I feel like he got a nice heart. And that's the thing: I found out that Will Smith is a Libra.

Cardi B Defends Will Smith

"I always said this," Cardi B continued. "Like, Libras... we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f***ing heavy that we become the ones in the wrong. Because when we throw that outburst after we get so much, we go so cr*zy that people be like, 'Oh my God, what the f**k? Oh, this b***h is really cr*zy. Oh, this n***a is f***ing cr*zy, for real.' And I feel like y'all doing that to Will Smith. I don't like that some people never f***ing change. I'm so tired of people picking on that man. Deada**.

"Your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect whether somebody is bulls***ting or not," she concluded. "'Cause anybody can say something about anybody. Look at what to me in 2018 when a b***h that I didn't even know her f***ing name was saying that she know me, that she went to my house. Anybody can say a f***ing fake a** story about you, and [people will] fake a** believe it. So, it should be your job to detect whether something is a lie or not. Or, like, to have any type of proof, any type of evidence, and it's so f***ed up that somebody could put something so f***ing salacious out and not think about it." For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Will Smith, stick around on HNHH.

