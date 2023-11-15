Duane Martin Has No Interest In Will Smith Sex Rumor Response

Duane Martin and Will Smith are both front and center thanks to a rumor spread by Brother Bilaal. For those who may not know, Bilaal is Will Smith's former friend and assistant. However, they had a falling out, and now, Bilaal seemingly wants to expose Smith and his alleged secrets. For instance, during an interview with Tasha K, he came out and claimed that Smith had sex with actor Duane Martin. It seemed pretty ridiculous on its face, and overall, very few people believe it right now.

"I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," Brother Bilaal said. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there." Subsequently, there has been heavy fallout from all of this. Even Jada Pinkett Smith has threatened legal action over the whole thing. As for Duane Martin, many people have been waiting to hear what he has to say.

Duane Martin Rumors Run Rampant

Well, it seems like you will not be hearing from him at all on any of this. According to TMZ, those close to Martin are claiming that he has no interesting in responding to this. He believes the rumor is way too outlandish to even give any credence to. Smith's rep came out and called it false, however, Martin won't even be going in that direction. Instead, he probably just wants to leave it be and allow people to draw their own conclusions, even if they might be incorrect.

No matter what, this has certainly snowballed into a huge story. For Brother Bilaal, this will definitely go a long way in selling some books. Let us know what you think of the bizarre rumor, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

