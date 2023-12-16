Brother Bilaal Doubles Down On Explosive Claims On Will Smith And Duane Martin, Says He Has Evidence

In a follow up statement, Brother Bilaal is doubling down on his initial claims. Brother Bilaal, the former assistant and friend of Will Smith, has doubled down on his explosive claims involving mega-stars Will Smith and Duane Martin. In an exclusive interview with gossip blogger Tasha K, Brother Bilaal opened up about the alleged scandal that has taken the entertainment industry by storm. He asserted in November that Will Smith and Duane Martin had sex. "The reason Will and Jada responded, they know its true," Brother Bilaal said on the platform with Tasha K. "They responded in less than 9 hours. He knows what I saw in that dressing room. Jada listen, in 2 weeks, if you don't sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I'm back here and I'm dropping evidence."

Brother Bilaal proceeded to call Jada's bluff and encouraged her to sue him. He claims that he has evidence and that if she doesn't take action against him, he's going to reveal it. "You said I extorted you, you said it was a money shakedown," he said, referring to Jada's comments on Breakfast Club. "Let's get into a little more of it. Jada, you a bald head liar and a drug addict. You told the world you were gonna sue me." Despite vehement denials from both Will Smith and Jada, claiming that Bilaal just wants money, he remains confident in his allegations. He says he's driven by a commitment to revealing the truth, allegedly.

Brother Bilaal Says He'll Be Back With Evidence

The controversial remarks were first made in November, as HotNewHipHop previously reported. "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having a*al s*x with Will," Brother Bilaal disclosed in the interview. "There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.” These graphic allegations have not only ignited a firestorm of controversy but have also thrust Brother Bilaal into the spotlight. However, social media has come to Will's defense. "Rather it’s true or not we love Will. Thank you next," one person commented.

While the sensational nature of the claims has led to skepticism in some quarters, the interview shed light on Brother Bilaal's unwavering conviction. "Whew, that’s messed up. I wish people would leave Will & Jada alone," another person wrote. "And???? Was anyone hurt ?? What’s his point sharing these Grown people business??? Is it gone take money out their pockets?? Will it take movie roles from Will?? It probably get him more roles in Hollyweird," another said. As the controversy escalates, Brother Bilaal's boldness has sparked criticism. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for updates to this story.

