Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" Brings Back A Forgotten PE

The Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" is expected to release on February 13th, 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. That date lines up with the day before Super Bowl Sunday.

The shoe brings back Randy Moss' Minnesota Vikings player exclusive from the early 2000s. It marks the first retail version of that exact colorway.

White leather covers most of the upper, paired with purple accents throughout. Gold detailing shows up on the lining, pull tabs, and smaller branding pieces. "Super Freak" is stitched across the tongue, calling back to Moss' longtime nickname. That phrase also gave the shoe its name when it first released in 2000.

Moss became the first NFL player to sign with Jordan Brand back then. He also helped design the original shoe alongside the Jordan Brand team.

His version was built specifically for turf, with a different sole than retail models. It also featured his number 84 stitched into the heel.

This new release uses standard Air Jordan 9 build instead of that turf build. That makes it more of a tribute than a full recreation of the PE. The shoe still leans heavily on the Vikings color scheme tied to Moss. For fans of early 2000s Jordan Brand football models, this fills a long standing gap.

Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak"

Randy Moss first wore this colorway during his rookie season with the Vikings. At the time, basketball shoes were common among NFL players on turf fields. Jordan Brand built the Super Freak specifically to address that traction issue. The shoe used a nubby outsole instead of a typical basketball pattern.

Moss wore the silhouette throughout his standout 2000 season, which included 15 touchdowns. His personal pair carried his number 84 on the heel, along with custom turf tooling. That detail separated his version from anything sold at retail. A 2010 retro later used "23" instead, since Moss had left Jordan Brand by then.