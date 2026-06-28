Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" Brings Back A Forgotten PE

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz
The Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" brings Randy Moss' Vikings PE colorway to retail ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

The Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak" is expected to release on February 13th, 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. That date lines up with the day before Super Bowl Sunday.

The shoe brings back Randy Moss' Minnesota Vikings player exclusive from the early 2000s. It marks the first retail version of that exact colorway.

White leather covers most of the upper, paired with purple accents throughout. Gold detailing shows up on the lining, pull tabs, and smaller branding pieces. "Super Freak" is stitched across the tongue, calling back to Moss' longtime nickname. That phrase also gave the shoe its name when it first released in 2000.

Moss became the first NFL player to sign with Jordan Brand back then. He also helped design the original shoe alongside the Jordan Brand team.

His version was built specifically for turf, with a different sole than retail models. It also featured his number 84 stitched into the heel.

This new release uses standard Air Jordan 9 build instead of that turf build. That makes it more of a tribute than a full recreation of the PE. The shoe still leans heavily on the Vikings color scheme tied to Moss. For fans of early 2000s Jordan Brand football models, this fills a long standing gap.

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Air Jordan 9 "Super Freak"

Randy Moss first wore this colorway during his rookie season with the Vikings. At the time, basketball shoes were common among NFL players on turf fields. Jordan Brand built the Super Freak specifically to address that traction issue. The shoe used a nubby outsole instead of a typical basketball pattern.

Moss wore the silhouette throughout his standout 2000 season, which included 15 touchdowns. His personal pair carried his number 84 on the heel, along with custom turf tooling. That detail separated his version from anything sold at retail. A 2010 retro later used "23" instead, since Moss had left Jordan Brand by then.

This 2027 release returns to the original team colors tied to Moss' Vikings years. It keeps the white, purple, and gold scheme from his early career. Without the turf specific build, it functions more as a style tribute. Still, the colorway itself remains tied closely to Moss' original Jordan Brand run.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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