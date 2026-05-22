The Air Jordan 3 "Flip" Is Back And It's Dropping In All Red

Jordan Brand is going big for Super Bowl weekend. The Air Jordan 3 "Flip" is coming back, and it's arriving in a loud Varsity Red colorway that's hard to ignore.

The drop is set for February 13th, 2027, landing right around Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium. Jordan Brand clearly wants your attention that weekend.

The "Flip" concept isn't new, but it's been a minute. Jordan Brand first introduced the Flip AJ3 back in 2007. The idea flips the usual elephant print placement. Instead of wrapping the toe and heel, the print covers the upper. It sounds subtle, but in person it changes the whole look of the shoe.

This version goes all red. Varsity Red leads the upper, with black and white rounding out the build. It's bold in a way that fits the Super Bowl moment perfectly.

You'll find it at SNKRS, Foot Locker, Finish Line, Hibbett, and Shiekh. Retail price hasn't been confirmed yet, so keep your eyes open for updates closer to the drop.

This one's shaping up to be a big release. Super Bowl drops tend to move fast, and a Varsity Red AJ3 Flip is the kind of shoe that doesn't sit on shelves long. February 13th is the date!

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Air Jordan 3 "Flip"

This pair is hard to miss. The entire upper runs in Varsity Red nubuck, and the elephant print covers it top to bottom instead of sitting around the toe and heel like a standard AJ3.

That placement is what makes the Flip different. Black shows up in the collar lining and on the outsole. White wraps the midsole and laces, keeping the bottom half clean. The Jumpman and AIR branding on the heel both appear in tonal red against the upper.