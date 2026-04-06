Bad Bunny's Concert Film For Spotify Gets New Teaser

BY Cole Blake
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Spotify Presents Billions Club Live with Bad Bunny in Tokyo 3/7
TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 07: Bad Bunny performs during Spotify's Billions Club Live show at Tipstar Dome Chiba on March 07, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Spotify)
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Bad Bunny's concert film for Spotify comes amid a massive year for the singer that included headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny's first performance in Asia will be recounted in a new concert film for Spotify titled, Billions Club Live With Bad Bunny. He took the stage during the company's Billions Club Live show at Tipstar Dome Chiba in Tokyo on March 7. On Monday, Spotify shared a new teaser video for the film on social media.

Bunny's set featured 17 of his most popular songs. They included “DtMF,” “Baile Involvidable,” “Nuevalyol,” and “EOO," among others. Spotify will be premiering the concert film on April 8.

Read More: Bad Bunny To Star In Residente's Directorial Debut Alongside A Star-Studded Cast

In addition to the concert film, Bad Bunny has been cast in Puerto Rican rapper Residente's directorial debut, Porto Rico, which is being billed as an “epic Caribbean western and historical drama." “I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child,” Residente told Deadline, earlier this year. “Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are—told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

The rest of the cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem. Alejandro G. Iñárritu is serving as an executive producer. Bunny also has acting experience from Bullet TrainCaught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Both projects come after the success of Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. On stage, he performed several of his most iconic songs while celebrating Puerto Rican culture. Despite being controversial among conservatives, it ended up ranking as one of the most popular performances in the event's history.

On top of that honor, Bunny also won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. He also took home Best Global Musical Performance for his single, "EoO."

Read More: Bad Bunny Earns His First Solo No. 1 Hit On The Hot 100 After Super Bowl Halftime Show

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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