Bad Bunny's Concert Film For Spotify Gets New Teaser

Bad Bunny's first performance in Asia will be recounted in a new concert film for Spotify titled, Billions Club Live With Bad Bunny. He took the stage during the company's Billions Club Live show at Tipstar Dome Chiba in Tokyo on March 7. On Monday, Spotify shared a new teaser video for the film on social media.

Bunny's set featured 17 of his most popular songs. They included “DtMF,” “Baile Involvidable,” “Nuevalyol,” and “EOO," among others. Spotify will be premiering the concert film on April 8.

In addition to the concert film, Bad Bunny has been cast in Puerto Rican rapper Residente's directorial debut, Porto Rico, which is being billed as an “epic Caribbean western and historical drama." “I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child,” Residente told Deadline, earlier this year. “Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are—told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

The rest of the cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem. Alejandro G. Iñárritu is serving as an executive producer. Bunny also has acting experience from Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Both projects come after the success of Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. On stage, he performed several of his most iconic songs while celebrating Puerto Rican culture. Despite being controversial among conservatives, it ended up ranking as one of the most popular performances in the event's history.