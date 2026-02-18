Bad Bunny To Star In Residente's Directorial Debut Alongside A Star-Studded Cast

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The announcement comes after Bad Bunny put on a historic performance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this month.

Bad Bunny will be starring in his first leading role for the film, Porto Rico, which is being billed as an “epic Caribbean western and historical drama." It will also mark the directorial debut of Puerto Rican rapper Residente. It won't be Bad Bunny's first acting experience, as he's previously appeared in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child,” Residente told Deadline. “Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are—told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Read More: Bad Bunny Earns His First Solo No. 1 Hit On The Hot 100 After Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Cast Of "Porto Rico"

In addition to Bad Bunny, the cast features Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem. Alejandro G. Iñárritu is serving as an executive producer on the film. He's best known as the director of BabelBiutifulBirdman, and The Revenant, among others.

“This film sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from The Godfather to Gangs of New York, that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters and eras while also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism,” Norton said. “Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”

The announcement comes after Bad Bunny served as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this month. On stage, he performed several of his most iconic songs while celebrating Puerto Rican culture. He also won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Read More: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl "Grass Costumes" Up For Sale Online

