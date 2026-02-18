Bad Bunny will be starring in his first leading role for the film, Porto Rico, which is being billed as an “epic Caribbean western and historical drama." It will also mark the directorial debut of Puerto Rican rapper Residente. It won't be Bad Bunny's first acting experience, as he's previously appeared in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child,” Residente told Deadline. “Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are—told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

The Cast Of "Porto Rico"

In addition to Bad Bunny, the cast features Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem. Alejandro G. Iñárritu is serving as an executive producer on the film. He's best known as the director of Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, and The Revenant, among others.

“This film sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from The Godfather to Gangs of New York, that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters and eras while also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism,” Norton said. “Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”