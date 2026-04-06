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Billions Club Live With Bad Bunny: A Concert Film
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Bad Bunny's Concert Film For Spotify Gets New Teaser
Bad Bunny's concert film for Spotify comes amid a massive year for the singer that included headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
By
Cole Blake
April 06, 2026