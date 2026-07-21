Lil Wayne Defends Trump's White House Ballroom Proposal

BY Erika Marie
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Lil Wayne performs at SunFest on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in West Palm Beach.Sunfest 2022 Photos Day Three 22
Lil Wayne performs at SunFest on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in West Palm Beach. Sunfest 2022 Photos Day Three 22 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne unexpectedly sided with Donald Trump after explaining why he thinks the White House could use a ballroom.

Donald Trump's plan to add a ballroom to the White House drew an unexpected endorsement this week after Lil Wayne reflected on a political event that left a lasting impression. Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the rapper said he understood Trump's argument that the White House needs a dedicated indoor venue for major events instead of relying on the South Lawn. Wayne said many people dismissed the proposal as another headline-grabbing idea without recognizing the logistical challenges behind it.

"I'm so glad to hear Trump say, when they was mad at him about building the ballroom," he said. "Everything we do we have to do it on the d*mn lawn. People who don't know nothing [are] hearing that thinking he's just being Trump. No, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that."

Wayne traced that opinion back to a 2023 performance for then-Vice President Kamala Harris during a celebration marking 50 years of Hip Hop. Remembering the event, he joked that the outdoor gathering felt more like a "backyard barbecue" and said he was surprised guests never went inside.

Read More: The White House Uses Lil Wayne's Music To Promote U.S. Strikes On Iran

Wayne Thought He Was Profiled By The White House At The Time

The rapper appeared to conflate the event with the White House. Harris actually hosted the celebration at the vice president's official residence, Number One Observatory Circle, rather than at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Even so, Wayne said the experience gave him a better understanding of why Trump wants an indoor venue capable of hosting performances, ceremonies and other large-scale events.

Trump has defended the ballroom proposal as a practical upgrade that would allow the White House to accommodate state dinners, diplomatic receptions, and other official functions indoors. The project has also drawn criticism over its growing price tag, though the president has argued the expanded design is necessary and has said construction will be funded through a mix of private donations and taxpayer dollars.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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