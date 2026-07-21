Lil Wayne Defends Trump's White House Ballroom Proposal

Lil Wayne unexpectedly sided with Donald Trump after explaining why he thinks the White House could use a ballroom.

Trump has defended the ballroom proposal as a practical upgrade that would allow the White House to accommodate state dinners, diplomatic receptions, and other official functions indoors. The project has also drawn criticism over its growing price tag, though the president has argued the expanded design is necessary and has said construction will be funded through a mix of private donations and taxpayer dollars.

"I'm so glad to hear Trump say, when they was mad at him about building the ballroom," he said. "Everything we do we have to do it on the d*mn lawn. People who don't know nothing [are] hearing that thinking he's just being Trump. No, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that."

Donald Trump's plan to add a ballroom to the White House drew an unexpected endorsement this week after Lil Wayne reflected on a political event that left a lasting impression. Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the rapper said he understood Trump's argument that the White House needs a dedicated indoor venue for major events instead of relying on the South Lawn. Wayne said many people dismissed the proposal as another headline-grabbing idea without recognizing the logistical challenges behind it.

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