Lil Wayne Defends Trump's White House Ballroom Proposal

Donald Trump's plan to add a ballroom to the White House drew an unexpected endorsement this week after Lil Wayne reflected on a political event that left a lasting impression. Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the rapper said he understood Trump's argument that the White House needs a dedicated indoor venue for major events instead of relying on the South Lawn. Wayne said many people dismissed the proposal as another headline-grabbing idea without recognizing the logistical challenges behind it.
"I'm so glad to hear Trump say, when they was mad at him about building the ballroom," he said. "Everything we do we have to do it on the d*mn lawn. People who don't know nothing [are] hearing that thinking he's just being Trump. No, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that."
Wayne traced that opinion back to a 2023 performance for then-Vice President Kamala Harris during a celebration marking 50 years of Hip Hop. Remembering the event, he joked that the outdoor gathering felt more like a "backyard barbecue" and said he was surprised guests never went inside.
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Wayne Thought He Was Profiled By The White House At The Time
The rapper appeared to conflate the event with the White House. Harris actually hosted the celebration at the vice president's official residence, Number One Observatory Circle, rather than at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Even so, Wayne said the experience gave him a better understanding of why Trump wants an indoor venue capable of hosting performances, ceremonies and other large-scale events.
Trump has defended the ballroom proposal as a practical upgrade that would allow the White House to accommodate state dinners, diplomatic receptions, and other official functions indoors. The project has also drawn criticism over its growing price tag, though the president has argued the expanded design is necessary and has said construction will be funded through a mix of private donations and taxpayer dollars.