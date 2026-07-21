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White House Ballroom
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Politics
Lil Wayne Defends Trump's White House Ballroom Proposal
Lil Wayne unexpectedly sided with Donald Trump after explaining why he thinks the White House could use a ballroom.
By
Erika Marie
July 21, 2026