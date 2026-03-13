The White House Uses Lil Wayne's Music To Promote U.S. Strikes On Iran

Lil Wayne is one of the biggest rappers of all time, so much so that his music continues to resonate with fans, critics, the general public... and Donald Trump's White House, apparently. In a new TikTok posted to their official account caught by No Jumper on Instagram, they used Weezy's song "Fireman" as the soundtrack to footage of the United States launching missile strikes against Iran amid their ongoing conflict.

"Coming in hot," the post's caption reads. Of course, this track choice and the post as a whole led to a lot of controversy. Many are taking issue with this promotion of U.S. aggression against Iran, whereas others are celebrating it.

However, when it comes to Tunechi, people have a different tune. Lil Wayne's previous support of President Donald Trump already got him in a lot of hot water. As such, people aren't really that surprised to hear him in a video like this.

Still, some fans wonder if this was consensual. After all, many artists have recently blasted this administration for using their songs in their videos without authorization.

Why Does Lil Wayne Support Donald Trump?

Most recently, Lil Wayne downplayed his support of Donald Trump during an interview with Rolling Stone. Wayne discussed whether or not he would've endorsed Trump during his last election cycle, as his support emerged amid his first term.

"I would’ve told him, ‘You probably don’t want that,’ because I don’t know what’s going on,” he remarked. “I can tell you who won the last game, but I can’t really… You know what I mean?" The New Orleans MC also clapped back at people labeling him a Trump supporter. "I don’t feel about it. I don’t give a f**k about that type of s**t. Tell them my d**k big, though."

Wayne endorsed Trump back in 2020, with a picture of them setting timelines on fire. Many fans believe this was all for a presidential pardon that Trump handed down to Wayne the following year.