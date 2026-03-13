The White House Uses Lil Wayne's Music To Promote U.S. Strikes On Iran

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-6
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Given Lil Wayne's previous support of United States President Donald Trump, this White House TikTok garnered some controversy.

Lil Wayne is one of the biggest rappers of all time, so much so that his music continues to resonate with fans, critics, the general public... and Donald Trump's White House, apparently. In a new TikTok posted to their official account caught by No Jumper on Instagram, they used Weezy's song "Fireman" as the soundtrack to footage of the United States launching missile strikes against Iran amid their ongoing conflict.

"Coming in hot," the post's caption reads. Of course, this track choice and the post as a whole led to a lot of controversy. Many are taking issue with this promotion of U.S. aggression against Iran, whereas others are celebrating it.

However, when it comes to Tunechi, people have a different tune. Lil Wayne's previous support of President Donald Trump already got him in a lot of hot water. As such, people aren't really that surprised to hear him in a video like this.

Still, some fans wonder if this was consensual. After all, many artists have recently blasted this administration for using their songs in their videos without authorization.

Read More: Lil Wayne & His Trump Lyrics: A Love Letter To Power

Why Does Lil Wayne Support Donald Trump?

Most recently, Lil Wayne downplayed his support of Donald Trump during an interview with Rolling Stone. Wayne discussed whether or not he would've endorsed Trump during his last election cycle, as his support emerged amid his first term.

"I would’ve told him, ‘You probably don’t want that,’ because I don’t know what’s going on,” he remarked. “I can tell you who won the last game, but I can’t really… You know what I mean?" The New Orleans MC also clapped back at people labeling him a Trump supporter. "I don’t feel about it. I don’t give a f**k about that type of s**t. Tell them my d**k big, though."

Wayne endorsed Trump back in 2020, with a picture of them setting timelines on fire. Many fans believe this was all for a presidential pardon that Trump handed down to Wayne the following year.

While we don't know the full story of this White House use of "Fireman," Young Money's MAGA affiliations continue to come up. Most recently, though, it's been Nicki Minaj who has been waving Trump's flag and facing the most backlash for doing so.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A Politics Lil Wayne Explains The Backstory Of His Infamous Donald Trump Photo
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0