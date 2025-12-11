SZA Calls Out White House For Using Her Song In Pro-ICE Post

Earlier this week, the White House posted a controversial new video on its official Twitter/X account. It features footage of ICE officers arresting people, and is set to "Big Boys," a song recorded by SZA for Saturday Night Live back in 2022. "WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America," the caption reads.
The Grammy-winning songstress was quick to weigh in on the use of her song, and she didn't let it slide. She replied to a tweet from TDE boss Terrence "Punch" Henderson, who also made it clear that he didn't approve. "Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off," he wrote.
"White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring," SZA added. As her post gained traction, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a response.
"Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," Jackson said. Artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Céline Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Linkin Park, R.E.M., Neil Young, and more have previously disapproved of their music being used in political messaging without permission.
Earlier this month, Sabrina Carpenter responded to a video posted by the White House featuring her song "Juno." It also included footage of ICE raids. "This video is evil and disgusting," she wrote. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."
News of SZA's response to the White House comes just a few weeks after it was reported that her "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar broke an impressive record and has become the highest-grossing hip hop tour of all time. The two performers managed to rake in more than a whopping $332.1 million so far, and there are still multiple shows left.