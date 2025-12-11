SZA Calls Out White House For Using Her Song In Pro-ICE Post

Recently, the White House posted a video of ICE officers arresting people, set to the SZA song "Big Boys."

News of SZA's response to the White House comes just a few weeks after it was reported that her "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar broke an impressive record and has become the highest-grossing hip hop tour of all time. The two performers managed to rake in more than a whopping $332.1 million so far, and there are still multiple shows left.

Earlier this month, Sabrina Carpenter responded to a video posted by the White House featuring her song "Juno." It also included footage of ICE raids. "This video is evil and disgusting," she wrote. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

"Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," Jackson said. Artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Céline Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Linkin Park, R.E.M., Neil Young, and more have previously disapproved of their music being used in political messaging without permission.

The Grammy-winning songstress was quick to weigh in on the use of her song, and she didn't let it slide. She replied to a tweet from TDE boss Terrence "Punch" Henderson, who also made it clear that he didn't approve. "Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off," he wrote.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.