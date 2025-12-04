During a time of giving, legendary rap label TDE are coming back to create more smiles and bring joy to families in need. The West Coast outfit is presenting their now 12th annual "Top Dawg Ent. Christmas" weekend. Per Billboard, they announced the news with a simple message on their Instagram.
"12 Years Strong!✨#TDEXMAS25 🎅🏿❄️" they captioned the post alongside the flyer. It's going to kick off on Thursday, December 18 and continue into the 19th. Day one will consist of the set of performances that attendees are familiar with.
It's a loaded roster, which is no surprise. SZA and Doechii are the stars of the day, but the rest of the lineup is just as worthwhile. ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ray Vaughn, Ab-Soul, Zacari and Kal Banx are confirmed.
However, there will be more "special guests" on deck, but they are waiting to reveal the names. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the "entry fee" being a donation item such as toys, clothes, and etc. SZA and the crew will be rocking the Nickerson Gardens stage in Watts, California.
Then, as for the Friday the 19th, that will be the giveback portion.
SZA Grammy Record
Here, TDE will be handing out toys to kids on top of there being raffles, youth sports and activities, barbers, holiday photo opportunities, a "snow experience" and on-site job availability.
This has been a mega-successful event for the imprint with last year being no exception. Up to $750,000 were raised toys and clothing wise and about 10,000 attended.
Overall, this is just another reason why they are still a premier collective. It's been another outstanding year for their artists as well, particularly for SZA.
She will have a chance to really clean house at the Grammys next year as she's up for five categories thanks to the deluxe of SOS, LANA and "luther." But in regard to the former, with her two extra nominations, SZA broke a record for the most nods from one album.
It now has a total of nine, two better than the next closest in Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER.