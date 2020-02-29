war
- SongsLil Durk & 21 Savage Go To "War Bout It" On New Song From "Almost Healed"Chicago and Atlanta team up for yet another banger, this time with Metro Boomin on production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A Fight: "I Am Absolutely Serious"Elon Musk has issued a challenge to Russia's leader via Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reaffirms That U.S. Will Not Engage In War With Russia Over UkraineJoe Biden says that the U.S. will not be involved in a war with Russia over Ukraine.By Cole Blake
- TechTikTok & Netflix Halt Service In Russia In Response To Invasion Of UkraineNetflix and TikTok are pulling out of Russia.By Cole Blake
- SportsBrittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out As WNBA Star Is Detained In RussiaBrittney Griner's wife has spoken out after the WNBA star was detained in Russia.By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePresident Zelensky Wants To Tackle Space Projects With Elon Musk After The WarElon Musk previously vowed to defend the planet should Russia send the ISS hurtling toward us.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralAfricans In Ukraine Share Stories Of Racist Encounters Amid Russia Conflict: WatchMany Africans stuck in the war-torn country have shared their stories on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureElon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The PlanetMusk has also enabled his Starlink services in Ukraine, giving citizens an alternate internet connection amid the chaos.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Zelensky Claps Back At Russian Media Claims That He's Fled Ukraine & Is HidingUkraine's fearless leader made a video alongside other political officials, letting the world know that they're fighting for their independence...By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsUkrainian Men Aged 18-60 Banned From Leaving The Country By President Zelensky Amid Russian ConflictUkraine's leader signed the declaration late on Thursday night.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsChief Keef Responds After Twitter Users Nominate Him For Russia-Ukraine WarHip-hop fans think Chief Keef can save us from World War 3.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsVladimir Putin Threatens "Consequences You Have Never Experienced In History" To Anyone Who Gets Involved In Russia-Ukraine ConflictVladimir Putin issued a terrifying warning to Joe Biden and other world leaders to not interfere in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying, "Russia's response will be immediate and will lead to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPresident Joe Biden Declares The End Of The "Forever War" In AfghanistanPresident Joe Biden declared the end to the war in Afghanistan during a national address on Tuesday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsJoe Biden Announces Plans To Withdraw Troops From AfghanistanJoe Biden has officially announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsProtesters Ambush Donald Trump At Golf Course After Military ControversyDonald Trump was met by a crowd of protesters when he showed up to golf, Saturday morning.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWaka Flocka Shares First Thing He'd Do As PresidentWaka Flocka explains what he would do first if he were elected as President of the United States.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsUS Signs Peace Agreement With Taliban To End War In AfghanistanThe United States has signed a historic peace deal to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.By Cole Blake