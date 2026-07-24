Drake Is Reportedly Reviving A Historic Texas Saddle Shop

Drake might be trading his usual luxury aesthetic for something more rugged. Reports suggest he's quietly behind the return of a historic Texas saddle shop. Brenham Saddle Shop shut its doors last year after nearly 65 years in business.

The closure came down to rising costs, not lack of demand. Now, trademark filings point to a company connected to Drake picking up the brand. That paperwork reportedly went through late last year, handled by an Austin-based attorney.

The shop itself has already teased a comeback for later this year. This wouldn't be some random side investment either. Drake's business interests stretch way beyond music at this point, touching restaurants, sports, and food tech.

Also, word is he's also settled into a sizable Texas ranch recently. That alone says a lot about where his head's at lately. Honestly, this feels like more than just buying up a piece of local history.

Drake's been rocking cowboy boots and western pieces on and off for years now. Picking up an actual saddle shop takes that interest to a whole different level. It wouldn't be shocking if boots or apparel eventually follow this move.

A full western-inspired line almost feels like the natural next step here. Right now, though, the reopening is the only thing that's actually confirmed. Still, if Drake starts dropping cowboy boots next, don't be surprised. This might just be the start of his full cowboy era.

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Drake Buys Brenham Saddle Shop

Brenham Saddle Shop built its reputation over nearly seven decades in Texas. It became known locally for handcrafted saddles and western goods.

When it closed in 2025, the shop's owners hinted the closure wasn't permanent. That promise now appears to be playing out through this trademark filing. The filing itself went through ADG Vanguard IP LLC, a firm tied to Drake. An earlier version of that same filing had reportedly been abandoned months prior.

Business records show the second attempt succeeded in securing the brand. Since then, the shop has confirmed plans to reopen this fall. Whether Drake will take a front-row seat at the reopening is still yet to be seen.