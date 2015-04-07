western
- Pop CultureDavid Oyelowo's "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" Series: What We KnowDavid Oyelowo plays an overlooked American hero in the upcoming Western.ByDemi Phillips512 Views
- MoviesIdris EIba, Regina King & LaKeith Stanfield Star In “The Harder They Fall” Trailer“The Harder They Fall” will hit select theaters and Netflix this fall.ByKevin Goddard2.1K Views
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First WesternFollowing the release of his "Tickets To My Downfall" album, Machine Gun Kelly reveals that he's getting to work on a new movie. ByMitch Findlay5.1K Views
- MoviesMachine Gun Kelly To Star In "The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay"Machine Gun Kelly is set to star opposite Sam Worthington in the action-western film, "The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay."ByLynn S.3.9K Views
- NewsHalsey Straddles Horse Naked In "You Should Be Sad" VisualsGetting "Wrecking Ball" flashbacks.ByLynn S.5.8K Views
- MusicLil Nas X Defends His Gimmick: "Nobody Forcing Me To Wear Cowboy Hats"Lil Nas X comes to his own defense like a real Cowboy ought to.ByDevin Ch16.4K Views
- Music VideosOffset & Gucci Mane Star In Retro Western In "Quarter Milli"Offset and Gucci Mane link up for "Quarter Milli."ByAlex Zidel3.4K Views
- MusicD'Angelo May Have Released A New Song In "Red Dead Redemption 2"The ever elusive D'Angelo joins the gaming world. ByKarlton Jahmal5.1K Views
- Entertainment"Rambo V" Starts Production & Sylvester Stallone Hints At Plot With Cowboy PhotoRambo meets the Wild West. ByKarlton Jahmal1496 Views
- Entertainment"Red Dead Redemption 2" Drops Insane Second Look At Gameplay FootageThis looks like the best game of the year. ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- Gaming"Red Dead Redemption 2" Gameplay Trailer Showcases Gorgeous Gaming ExperienceGet ready to immerse yourself in the wild west. ByKarlton Jahmal2.5K Views
- MixtapesTeeFLii & Jermaine Dupri Release "Next Level" Ft. Mozzy, Jeremih & MoreTeeFLii and Jermaine Dupri link up on "Next Level."ByAron A.12.7K Views
- Entertainment"The Sisters Brothers'" Debut Trailer Stars John C. Reilly & Jake Gyllenhaal“Brothers by blood, Sisters by name."ByKarlton Jahmal1453 Views
- NewsThere's An Erykah Badu Western Streaming On TIDALErykah Badu's new film, "They Die By Dawn," is now streaming on TIDAL.ByTrevor Smith7.5K Views