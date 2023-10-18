David Oyelowo’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Series: What We Know

November promises an exciting lineup of new shows and films, and one of the most anticipated offerings is the upcoming Western Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The series is set to hit streaming on Sunday, November 5. One of the most exciting draws about the show is its inspiration, as well as its ensemble cast. Led by David Oyelowo, Bass Reeves will follow the life of the titular U.S. Marshal. He was the first ever Black law enforcement officer in the country’s history.

Another major selling point of the series is its parent show. Bass Reeves will be a spin-off of the critically acclaimed Yellowstone. Following the release of the teasers and trailers, viewers can expect a thrilling, emotional ride. The upcoming Lawmen anthology series will focus on Reeves and then branch out to cover other defining U.S. lawmen throughout history. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

Bass Reeves: A Forgotten Hero

As aforementioned, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is centered around the life of a real-life hero. The series will document the Marshal, who became one of the most important law enforcement officers in history. Bass Reeves was especially revered because he was once enslaved before becoming an officer. His phenomenal reputation was also boosted by the fact that he arrested over 3,000 outlaws. Furthermore, he was never wounded, making him a significant threat to lawbreakers during his time. However, while he holds such a powerful role in history, his story has largely been forgotten—cue in David Oyelowo, who desired to share the incredible story.

All The Names Attached

Besides Oyelowo, many other notable Hollywood faces will appear in Bass Reeves. Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Barry Pepper are some of the most famous names involved. In addition to the main cast, Garrett Hedlund, Dale Dickey, Joaquina Kalukango, Shea Whigham, and Rob Morgan will appear in supporting roles. Rounding out the cast is the Hollywood veteran Donald Sutherland, who will star as the real-life Judge Isaac Parker.

Chad Feehan is the series creator and was interested in the project after a meeting with Oyelowo. In a conversation with Deadline, he detailed the moments leading up to getting the project greenlit. “One day, not too long ago, David Oyelowo invited me to dinner,” he said. “Over the course of our meal, he explained his seven-year journey to tell Bass’s story.” He continued by sharing his “desire to play a role, no matter how big or small, and assist David in honoring the legacy of Deputy US Marshal Bass Reeves.” David and his wife, Jessica Oyelowo, also serve as executive producers as part of their production deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

What To Expect

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. On November 5, the first two episodes will hit the platform. Subsequently, six episodes will be released, for a total of eight episodes. While it will focus on his incredible career, Bass Reeves will also focus on the titular character’s personal life. The real-life cowboy constantly fought to reconcile his profession with his spirituality and morality. From the looks of the trailer, these aspects will also be covered.

