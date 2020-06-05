David Oyelowo
- Pop CultureDavid Oyelowo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore the remarkable career of David Oyelowo, a distinguished actor whose roles have left an indelible mark on the film industry.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureDavid Oyelowo's "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" Series: What We KnowDavid Oyelowo plays an overlooked American hero in the upcoming Western.By Demi Phillips
- PoliticsOprah Winfrey To Host Virtual Town Hall To Discuss Systemic Racism In AmericaOprah Winfrey will be holding a two-night virtual town hall to discuss systemic racism in America in light of the current protests across the country.By Lynn S.
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.By Erika Marie