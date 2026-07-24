Adrien Broner Sued For Sexual Battery Following Alleged Incidents At Los Angeles Homes

BY Tallie Spencer
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Boxing: Pacquiao vs Broner
Jan 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (black trunks) and Adrien Broner (purple/gold trunks) box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Broner is being sued for sexual battery, assault, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Adrien Broner is facing serious legal trouble after being sued for sexual battery, assault, and defamation over a series of alleged incidents that took place in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by a woman identified as Havana Saint, who claims Broner invited her and several friends to an after-party on June 2. She alleges Broner encouraged her to drink heavily before offering her a place to stay after she became too intoxicated to drive.

Saint claims Broner repeatedly pressured her to engage in sexual acts despite her telling him "no" multiple times. She also alleges she told the former boxing champion she was not interested in men and preferred women. According to the complaint, Broner allegedly exposed himself and grabbed her hand in an attempt to force sexual contact.

The lawsuit also details another encounter the following day, when Saint claims Broner became angry that they had not been intimate and allegedly tried to drag her upstairs. She says she refused.

Read More: Adrien Broner Responds To Woman’s Rejection With Bizarre Rant

TMZ Reports That Broner Is Being Sued

Saint further alleges she encountered Broner again on June 8 at a separate livestream house before he allegedly pressured her to return with him to his Encino home. She claims Broner again attempted to initiate sex after she declined. The complaint also alleges Broner poured ice water on her during a livestream, causing humiliation and emotional distress.

Although Saint says they never had sex, she claims Broner later made comments during a livestream implying otherwise. The lawsuit also names streamer Nurideen Shabazz, known as DeenTheGreat, alleging he made defamatory remarks about her. Streaming platform Kick is also being sued for negligence.

Broner is being sued for sexual battery, assault, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. At the time of publication, he has not publicly responded to the allegations. The allegations remain unproven, and no court has ruled on the claims.

Read More: Quando Rondo FaceTimes Adrien Broner In Rare Appearance Since Prison Release

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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