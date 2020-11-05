boxer
- SportsSugar Ray Leonard Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legendary Boxer Worth?Discover Sugar Ray Leonard's net worth in 2024, and explore his boxing journey and lucrative venturesBy Axl Banks
- SportsKristen Hanby Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?Explore Kristen Hanby's rise to fame, his journey as a prankster, collaborations, and his estimated net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJake Paul Responds To Oscar De La HoyaJake Paul still has a lot to prove in the boxing world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Serves Up Massive Jake Paul Hot TakeOscar De La Hoya has high hopes for the controversial boxer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Refuses Photo With Fan Due To Painted NailsFloyd Mayweather isn't a fan of painted nails apparently.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBoxer Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In After Pregnant Partner Found DeadFelix Verdejo turned himself in, in connection to the death of his 27-year-old partner.By Cole Blake
- SportsAndy Ruiz Speaks On His Depression Following Loss To Anthony JoshuaAndy Ruiz recently went through significant weight loss ahead of his fight against Chris Arreola.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdrien Broner Delivers Hilarious Remarks After Huge WinAdrien Broner offered up some of his signature humor on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole
- Sports50 Cent Wants To Fight Floyd Mayweather50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have a long history.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Announces Date Of His Next FightJake Paul is about to get back into the ring.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdrien Broner Admits He's Down Bad With Gnarly Feet PicsAdrien Broner is asking for help.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Tarver Hits Jake Paul With A ChallengeJake Paul is becoming a big draw in the boxing world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Slams Logan Paul After Disrespectful InterviewLogan Paul is adamant he could destroy Floyd Mayweather in a fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit-And-Run CrashGervonta Davis is currently being investigated for his alleged role in the accident.By Alexander Cole