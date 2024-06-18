Drake Visits Texas Saddle Shop As New Music Rumors Run Rampant

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.
Drake seems to be loving Texas so far.

Drake has had a bit of a rough start to the year thanks to Kendrick Lamar. Although he entered his feud with Kendrick feeling confident, he ultimately got blown out thanks to "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Overall, most fans believe Kendrick won the battle. This was subsequently strengthened by some weak verses on "U MY EVERYTHING" and the parody track "Wah Gwan Delilah." However, Drake is now setting his sights on his new ranch in Texas, which cost him a cool $15 million.

Over the weekend, Drake was seen posted up at the ranch, where he was taking photos with horses. Moreover, his trip to Texas led to some speculation and reports that he is filming a music video. Some believe he is looking to dabble in country music. Meanwhile, others just think Drake is changing locations to get some inspiration. Whatever the case may be, he is clearly looking to make a new home for himself down South.

Drake Is Making A New Home For Himself

In the Facebook post above, Drake could be seen at the Brenham Saddle Shop. As the owners of the shop revealed, the superstar's team called ahead of time. That's when they let the shop know he would be swinging by. The owners then went on to note that they opened up the shot ahead of time for Drake, and that his entire team was courteous. They had nothing but good things to say about the artist. Furthermore, he even stopped to take a photo with all of them. It was a cool moment and one that will likely continue to happen in other shops as Drake looks to make connections in the state.

Let us know what you think of Drake's latest moves, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake is going to pivot into country music like a lot of other artists have been doing? Do you even want to hear anything else from Drizzy this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

