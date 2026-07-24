Sexyy Red And Kevin Durant Spotted Together In New Photos

BY Ben Atkinson
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Rolling Loud 2026
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
New photos that show Sexyy Red and Kevin Durant posing together have gotten social media buzzing this week.

Sexyy Red and Kevin Durant are posted up together in a new photo. There's no clear story behind it just yet. It looks like it's from NOCTA Manor, Drake's retreat event tied to his Nike partnership.

That gathering seems to have happened around the World Cup Final. A bunch of celebrities were apparently in town for that anyway.

In the photo, both of them are dressed casually in matching gray sweats. Durant's got a cap on, while Sexyy Red is rocking sunglasses and orange hair. There's no caption or context attached explaining what the photo is actually about. Social media reactions have been all over the place since it surfaced.

Some people online are questioning whether the photo is even real. Others are just reacting to two unexpected names showing up together. Neither Sexyy Red nor Durant has said anything about it publicly. It could just be a casual photo from a bigger event.

Celebrities cross paths at these kinds of gatherings pretty often. Without more info, it's hard to say if there's anything more to it. Right now, it's really just one photo making the rounds online. If either of them addresses it, that should clear things up quickly. Until then, people online are left to speculate about the moment. Reactions have ranged from curious to skeptical since it started spreading.

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Sexyy Red Links Up With Kevin Durant

Looking closer at the photo, it does seem tied to that NOCTA Manor event. That gathering brought together a pretty wild mix of names this year.

Drake, Central Cee, Devin Booker, and a few others were reportedly there too. A lot of people seem to have been passing through New Jersey for the World Cup anyway. The photo itself shows Durant and Sexyy Red posing in front of a building.

Nothing about the pose or setting looks overly staged or dramatic. People online have gone back and forth about whether the image is AI generated. Some think the lighting and details look convincing enough to be real. Others aren't totally convinced and are waiting for more proof either way. For now, it's mostly just speculation floating around social media.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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