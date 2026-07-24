Amber Rose Sues Beverly Hills Club Over Alleged Head Injury

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked
Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A celebration allegedly ended in the hospital, prompting Amber Rose to file a negligence lawsuit against a Beverly Hills social club.

What was meant to be a New Year's Eve celebration at one of Beverly Hills' exclusive social clubs has turned into a legal battle for Amber Rose. She alleges a decorative holiday display left her with a concussion and lasting injuries. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Rose claims she was celebrating at Gravitas in December 2024, when a large suspended holiday ornament allegedly detached from the ceiling and struck her in the head without warning. The complaint states she was seated beneath several oversized decorative spheres and had no involvement in causing the ornament to fall.

Rose alleges the impact left her dazed and suffering from immediate neurological symptoms. These include headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, neck pain, and a brief loss of consciousness or altered awareness. She says she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for emergency evaluation. While there, she was treated for what the lawsuit describes as a concussion and other injuries.

Read More: Amber Rose Shares Interesting Theory About Drake Receiving Hate

Several Named As Defendants

The suit names Gravitas, its operator Moxie Restaurant Ventures, and Celios Designs, the company identified in the complaint as responsible for installing the holiday decorations. Rose alleges the defendants failed to properly design, secure, inspect, and maintain the oversized display, creating what the lawsuit describes as an unreasonable safety hazard for guests.

Beyond the initial hospitalization, Rose claims she has continued to experience cognitive and vestibular issues. She argues she has struggled with memory problems, vertigo, visual disturbances, sleep disruption, anxiety, fatigue, and diminished quality of life. The complaint seeks damages for medical expenses, lost earnings and earning capacity, and pain and suffering. Additionally, she claims emotional distress and other losses tied to the alleged incident.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Rose's attorneys said the lawsuit was filed only after careful consideration. They also expressed hope that the matter can be resolved efficiently while protecting their client's interests. Further, they are prepared to pursue the case through the judicial process if a resolution cannot be reached. The defendants had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 0