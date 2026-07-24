Amber Rose Sues Beverly Hills Club Over Alleged Head Injury

A celebration allegedly ended in the hospital, prompting Amber Rose to file a negligence lawsuit against a Beverly Hills social club.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE , Rose's attorneys said the lawsuit was filed only after careful consideration. They also expressed hope that the matter can be resolved efficiently while protecting their client's interests. Further, they are prepared to pursue the case through the judicial process if a resolution cannot be reached. The defendants had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

What was meant to be a New Year's Eve celebration at one of Beverly Hills' exclusive social clubs has turned into a legal battle for Amber Rose . She alleges a decorative holiday display left her with a concussion and lasting injuries. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Rose claims she was celebrating at Gravitas in December 2024, when a large suspended holiday ornament allegedly detached from the ceiling and struck her in the head without warning. The complaint states she was seated beneath several oversized decorative spheres and had no involvement in causing the ornament to fall.

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