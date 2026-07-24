Amber Rose Sues Beverly Hills Club Over Alleged Head Injury

What was meant to be a New Year's Eve celebration at one of Beverly Hills' exclusive social clubs has turned into a legal battle for Amber Rose. She alleges a decorative holiday display left her with a concussion and lasting injuries. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Rose claims she was celebrating at Gravitas in December 2024, when a large suspended holiday ornament allegedly detached from the ceiling and struck her in the head without warning. The complaint states she was seated beneath several oversized decorative spheres and had no involvement in causing the ornament to fall.
Rose alleges the impact left her dazed and suffering from immediate neurological symptoms. These include headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, neck pain, and a brief loss of consciousness or altered awareness. She says she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for emergency evaluation. While there, she was treated for what the lawsuit describes as a concussion and other injuries.
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Several Named As Defendants
The suit names Gravitas, its operator Moxie Restaurant Ventures, and Celios Designs, the company identified in the complaint as responsible for installing the holiday decorations. Rose alleges the defendants failed to properly design, secure, inspect, and maintain the oversized display, creating what the lawsuit describes as an unreasonable safety hazard for guests.
Beyond the initial hospitalization, Rose claims she has continued to experience cognitive and vestibular issues. She argues she has struggled with memory problems, vertigo, visual disturbances, sleep disruption, anxiety, fatigue, and diminished quality of life. The complaint seeks damages for medical expenses, lost earnings and earning capacity, and pain and suffering. Additionally, she claims emotional distress and other losses tied to the alleged incident.
In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Rose's attorneys said the lawsuit was filed only after careful consideration. They also expressed hope that the matter can be resolved efficiently while protecting their client's interests. Further, they are prepared to pursue the case through the judicial process if a resolution cannot be reached. The defendants had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.