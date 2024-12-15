Amber Rose Shares Interesting Theory About Drake Receiving Hate

According to Amber Rose, she'll always have Drake's back.

It goes without saying that it's been a tough year for Drake. The Toronto rapper went back and forth with Kendrick Lamar in a viral lyrical battle, and according to most, lost. Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us," in which he accuses Drake of being a sexual predator, also went on to be a major hit. Drake took legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify over the song last month, accusing the companies of artificially boosting it. This, of course, earned mixed reactions.

While some think he has a chance of making a real change in the music industry, most just continue to clown him and accuse him of being jealous of Kendrick. There is at least one person on his side these days, however, Amber Rose. During a recent appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast, she explained why she'll always back him, and shared her theory about why he receives so much hate.

Amber Rose Thinks Drake Receives More Hate Due To His Biracial Identity

"People want to act like Drake is not the voice of our generation," she began when asked about her support for Drizzy. "Okay, maybe he lost one rap battle and stuff like that, but you can't take away everything that Drake has done for us as far as memories and parties [...] That's what people do, they build you up to throw you away and I think it's complete bullsh*t, so I'm going with Drake." Amber Rose continued, speculating that Drake's biracial identity could have something to do with all the criticism he receives.