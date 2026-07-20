Drake, Yeat, Sexyy Red Spotted In Nike's World Cup Final Box

BY Ben Atkinson
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 General view as Spain players receive their winners medals on the podium after winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jon Durr

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Drake, Kevin Durant, and several other stars joined Nike's exclusive suite at the 2026 World Cup Final in New York.

Nike hosted a stacked suite at the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey. Drake, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama were all spotted checking in. Rappers Yeat, Central Cee, and Sexyy Red also made appearances throughout the night.

NBA guard Devin Booker and rising prospect AJ Dybantsa attended as well. Rising UK artist EsDeeKid rounded out the group inside Nike's space.

Drake spent part of the evening hanging with Sexyy Red at the match. Both were seen laughing together in photos shared from the stadium. Wembanyama attended alongside NBA veteran James Harden during the final.

Tennis star and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was also present, though tied to a different moment. He helped present the World Cup trophy before kickoff began. That presentation came through a Louis Vuitton trunk unveiling.

Nike's guest list added to an already massive celebrity turnout. Musicians, actors, and athletes from several industries filled the stadium. The event marked the first-ever World Cup Final held in the United States.

Nike's presence tied directly into its broader World Cup marketing push this year. That campaign has featured athletes and musicians from across the brand's roster. Seeing so many names gathered in one suite wasn't surprising, given that reach. It reflected how central Nike has been throughout this tournament.

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Nike's Box At The World Cup

Nike's involvement in this World Cup stretched way beyond a single suite appearance. The brand ran a global campaign built around athletes representing seven different countries.

Drake's NOCTA line played a role in that push through Canada's entry. Other names, like Wembanyama, have been tied to Nike's ongoing Atelier collections this year. That platform has already produced pieces for tennis and soccer stars alike.

Devin Booker is one of Nike's most visible basketball signature athletes as well. His Book line continues to get frequent colorway updates throughout the year. Seeing this mix of musicians and athletes together wasn't purely coincidental.

Nike has leaned heavily into crossover marketing between sports and music lately. The World Cup Final gave the brand one more high-profile stage. It's a fitting cap to a tournament Nike invested heavily in.

Read More: Drake Loses A Fortune On The World Cup Final

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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