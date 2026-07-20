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Drake, Yeat, Sexyy Red Spotted In Nike's World Cup Final Box
Drake, Kevin Durant, and several other stars joined Nike's exclusive suite at the 2026 World Cup Final in New York.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 20, 2026