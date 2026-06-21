Carlos Alcaraz Just Gave Fans A Look Inside His Sneaker Collection

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared photos showing off his sneaker collection. The images show rows of shoes lined up across a closet shelf. Two white Nike duffel bags sit nearby, packed with even more pairs. A Louis Vuitton duffel rests just above on the same shelf.

Inside the collection, several familiar pairs stand out clearly. A Travis Scott Air Jordan collaboration sits near the front of the pile. Alcaraz has worn Travis Scott's Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration publicly before. An Air Jordan 1 "UNC" colorway also appears within the rotation.

Purple Supreme Dunks sit close by, adding another standout piece. A J Balvin Air Jordan 3 also shows up among the mix. A few more vibrant Air Jordan 1s sit tucked further back. White Air Jordan 4s round out part of the visible lineup as well.

As a Nike athlete, Alcaraz regularly receives early access to unreleased pairs. He's worn basketball silhouettes like the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" during matches before. That habit of mixing collaborations with personal favorites continues here. Seeing everything stored together shows just how deep that collection goes.

Carlos Alcaraz Shows His Sneaker Collection

The collection leans heavily on Air Jordan collaborations from recent years. The Travis Scott pair brings one of sneaker culture's most recognizable partnerships into the mix. Alcaraz has already worn that exact colorway publicly during a major tournament.

The J Balvin Air Jordan 3 adds a music tie in alongside that basketball heritage. Supreme's purple Dunks bring streetwear into the same rotation as well. Mixing in classics like the "UNC" colorway keeps things grounded in Jordan Brand history.